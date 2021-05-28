D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

PFG stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

