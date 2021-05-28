D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 545.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 115.2% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,078,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,145,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.08.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $432.11 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $445.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

