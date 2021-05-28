Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $1,160,194.80 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,260. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $163.14 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Danaher by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

