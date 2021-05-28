DAOstack Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $16,873.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,515.20 or 1.00118729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.