Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

