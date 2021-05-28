Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,052,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.36% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,843,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

