DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $867,652.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $867,652.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,518,751 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

