Desjardins Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.96.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.08.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.18 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$67.57 and a 12 month high of C$127.11. The firm has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$117.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.76.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

