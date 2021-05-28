Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTCWY. DZ Bank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DTCWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $31.95.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

