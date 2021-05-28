Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 798 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

MCD traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.28. 54,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,651. The company has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.