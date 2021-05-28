Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

DOMO opened at $65.62 on Friday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after buying an additional 75,524 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 144,603 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 2,388,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,379,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

