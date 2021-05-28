Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Reaches $198,141.73

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $198,141.73 and approximately $136,451.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00113974 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002627 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00699527 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 787,914 coins and its circulating supply is 377,077 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.