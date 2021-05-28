eMagin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 12,963 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 1,825 call options.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,462,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $294.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.73. eMagin has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. On average, analysts forecast that eMagin will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154,760 shares of company stock worth $4,320,217. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eMagin by 43.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eMagin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

