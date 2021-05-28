Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00.

ESPR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,771. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $561.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

