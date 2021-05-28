Feathercoin (FTC) One Day Volume Tops $16,420.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $16,420.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005351 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

