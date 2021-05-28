FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $350.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $350.00 target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $315.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average of $274.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 12-month low of $126.44 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

