Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,617,000 after acquiring an additional 936,170 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,035 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,785 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

