Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.77. 805,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,318,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $228.76 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.