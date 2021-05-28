Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 18,935 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $57.24. 532,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

