Flashstake (FLASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,340.00

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. Flashstake has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $2,340.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00079269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00084212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.52 or 0.00917198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.57 or 0.09378635 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

