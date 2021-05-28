Flow (FLOW) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $556.38 million and $58.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.11 or 0.00036895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.