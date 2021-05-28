Fluity Price Up 8.8% This Week (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $23,361.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00186337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.00795012 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.