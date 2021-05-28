Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,757 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.