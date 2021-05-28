Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 66.6% in May

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FSUGY stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $34.11. 31,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,286. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $41.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $4.631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

