Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines Sells 2,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $83.89. 125,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.