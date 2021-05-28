Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines Sells 2,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $83.89. 125,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

