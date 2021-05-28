FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Issued By G.Research

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.05. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FMC. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. FMC has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 45,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.8% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

