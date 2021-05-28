FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $13.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.80. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $94,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

