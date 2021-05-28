FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.97. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

