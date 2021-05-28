FY2022 EPS Estimates for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Change Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.