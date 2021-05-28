FY2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

