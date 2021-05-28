FY2022 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Increased by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:X opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

