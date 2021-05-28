FY2023 Earnings Estimate for agilon health, inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

