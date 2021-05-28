FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Astellas Pharma Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ALPMY opened at $16.00 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

