GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

