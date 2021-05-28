Geeq Price Tops $0.54 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Geeq has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $141,245.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00076493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00896017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.23 or 0.09172352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00090377 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.