GNY Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.08 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $130.08 million and $411,015.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

