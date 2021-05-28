Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $232,246.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $232,246.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00059301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.10 or 0.00318325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032249 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,985 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

