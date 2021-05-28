GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,479 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.80% of GrafTech International worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAF opened at $13.16 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

