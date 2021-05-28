Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in May

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Grid Metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 5,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.