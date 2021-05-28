Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in May

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grid Metals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 5,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

