Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.78. The company had a trading volume of 120,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $445.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.