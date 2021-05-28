Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1,028.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 297,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.