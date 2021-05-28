Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 565.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.