Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 200.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Q Capital Solutions raised its position in AbbVie by 6.8% in the first quarter. Q Capital Solutions now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 162,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

