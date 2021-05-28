Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Shares of FB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.15. 380,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

