Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.86. 75,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.93. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

