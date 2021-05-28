Handshake (HNS) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $111.45 million and $848,032.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,541.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.95 or 0.06766530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.01930119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00492058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00737978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00470350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00441509 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 390,828,973 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

