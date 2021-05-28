Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,872 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.54% of Hanesbrands worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

