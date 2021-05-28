Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hercules Capital worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 548,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.