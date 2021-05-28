Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

