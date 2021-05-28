HighTower Advisors LLC Has $73.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $73,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,830,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,769 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

